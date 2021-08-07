Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Price Target to $5.00

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) had its price objective decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

CRVS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 million, a P/E ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRVS. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.