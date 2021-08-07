Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$61.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$52.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.70.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:CNQ traded up C$1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$41.84. 2,218,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,216,870. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.39.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total value of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$90,025,127.52. Insiders sold a total of 216,274 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,420 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.