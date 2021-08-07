Canaccord Genuity Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $185.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ZBH. JMP Securities upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Northland Securities raised Zimmer Biomet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $129.15 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,611,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

