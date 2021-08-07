Canaccord Genuity Lowers 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Price Target to $40.00

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare stock opened at $28.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -39.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 22.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 975,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 302,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

