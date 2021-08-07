Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sharecare in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Shares of Sharecare stock opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. Sharecare has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.81.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.