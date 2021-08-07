Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $48.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 4,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 165,201 shares.The stock last traded at $39.81 and had previously closed at $39.67.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Camtek by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.05 million. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.