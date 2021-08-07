Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Lifted to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.90.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 3.34. Camping World has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 670.50%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,609.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 556,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,209.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 1,538.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 566.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Camping World by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

