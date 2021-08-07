Camelot Portfolios LLC Takes $715,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,434,000 after acquiring an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $35,405,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 525,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,396,000 after buying an additional 188,800 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EPR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

Shares of EPR opened at $50.57 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $56.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -34.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 9.35, a current ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.