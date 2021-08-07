Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 802 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Camelot Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,432 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,850,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,715,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,861 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,634,664 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,474,498,000 after purchasing an additional 629,100 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,208,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,189,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,195,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,932,489,000 after purchasing an additional 994,605 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC opened at $53.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.87. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $218.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.