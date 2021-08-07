Camelot Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Camelot Portfolios LLC trimmed its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

