Camelot Portfolios LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,414,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in FedEx by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 54,018 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 target price on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock worth $15,325,618 over the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx stock opened at $276.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $172.47 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

