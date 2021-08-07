Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Reiterated by Capital One Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $147.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.30, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.60. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $152.63.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 14,409 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,141,465.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 21,344 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $3,175,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,401,262.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,920 shares of company stock valued at $19,385,274. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 16.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 90,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at $1,421,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 4.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.