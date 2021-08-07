California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 696 Shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of MVB Financial during the first quarter worth $208,000. 42.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ MVBF opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.31. MVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $521.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.02.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

