California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Tellurian worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $1,638,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Tellurian by 105.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Tellurian by 205.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Tellurian by 198.4% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 64,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 42,849 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $3.00 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $5.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TELL shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tellurian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.02.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

