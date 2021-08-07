California State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,548,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of HCCI opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $692.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

