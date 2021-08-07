California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,083 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 9.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 14.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,418 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of REX American Resources in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $82.40 on Friday. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $116.86. The stock has a market cap of $493.74 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.16.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $164.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 833 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.95, for a total transaction of $82,425.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,831.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of REX American Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares in the company, valued at $51,022,696.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,530 shares of company stock worth $773,474. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

REX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded REX American Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

