California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Applied Therapeutics were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Silberstein sold 5,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $108,106.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,740.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,547 shares of company stock valued at $419,776. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APLT opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The stock has a market cap of $475.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

