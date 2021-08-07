California State Teachers Retirement System Has $558,000 Stock Position in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OncoCyte were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,183 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 1,173.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,622,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 383,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 735,909 shares during the last quarter. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

OCX stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $473.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.89. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 1,123.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.