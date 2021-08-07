California State Teachers Retirement System Has $403,000 Position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,318 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of PowerFleet worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 8.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 31.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 14.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $254.45 million, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.08. PowerFleet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

