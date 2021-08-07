Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caleres, Inc. is a footwear retailer and wholesaler. The Company is involved in the operation of retail shoe stores and e-commerce Websites as well as the design, sourcing and marketing of footwear for women and men. Its operating segment consists of Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio. The company brands include Nike, Skechers, Bearpaw, Converse, Vans, New Balance, adidas, Asics, Sperry and Sof Sole, LifeStride, Dr. Scholl’s, Fergalicious, Naturalizer and Carlos. Caleres, Inc., formerly known as Brown Shoe Company, Inc., is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CL King upgraded shares of Caleres from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $29.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.67.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.57. Caleres had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the first quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the second quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Caleres by 785.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 335.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

