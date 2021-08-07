Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $123.00

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 123 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 125.60 ($1.64), with a volume of 1765778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 130.40 ($1.70).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Cairn Energy to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 235 ($3.07) in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.17 ($2.76).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The firm has a market cap of £839.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

