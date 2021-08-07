Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $2,100.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,800.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,146.63.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,968.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,874.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Cable One has a fifty-two week low of $1,674.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.57% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

In other Cable One news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,745.02 per share, for a total transaction of $174,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,159.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total transaction of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,191,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 15.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

