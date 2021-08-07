Bytom (BTM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33.24 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 6th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0763 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 20% higher against the dollar. Bytom has a market capitalization of $110.61 million and approximately $33.24 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.00353353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,696,523,850 coins and its circulating supply is 1,449,238,919 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.