Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Byline Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 18.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Byline Bancorp to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of BY stock opened at $25.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a market cap of $977.34 million, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.42. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $25.78.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

