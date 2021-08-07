BurgerFi International (BFI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter.

BFI stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.30. 86,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 5.67. BurgerFi International has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60.

In other BurgerFi International news, major shareholder John Rosatti Revocable Trust sold 134,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $1,354,319.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 683,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,272,964. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BurgerFi International Company Profile

BurgerFi International, Inc engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

