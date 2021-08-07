Bull Street Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.3% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. 18,386,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,601,654. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

