Bull Street Advisors LLC Has $846,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bull Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,006,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,364 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.73. 9,317,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,685,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.10. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $45.86 and a 12 month high of $99.98.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

