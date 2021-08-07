Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.53.

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. 1,910,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,680. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 98.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

