Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Fundamental Research

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) had its target price increased by Fundamental Research from C$10.67 to C$10.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of CVE:BCF opened at C$9.95 on Tuesday. Builders Capital Mortgage has a 52 week low of C$7.15 and a 52 week high of C$9.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.77.

Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

