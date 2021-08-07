Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 27.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bryn Mawr Bank were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMTC. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

BMTC opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $812.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $49.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.53.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.29%.

BMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

