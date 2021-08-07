Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $82.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.63. Bruker has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $84.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Bruker by 438.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Bruker by 1,063.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

