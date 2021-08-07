Bruker Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

BRKR stock opened at $82.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.28. Bruker has a 12-month low of $37.27 and a 12-month high of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.63 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bruker will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

