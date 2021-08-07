Brown Advisory Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.9% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,787,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.06. 1,910,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,287. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $103.48 and a 1 year high of $154.37.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.