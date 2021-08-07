Brown Advisory Securities LLC Purchases 5,876 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,505 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,595,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,449,000 after buying an additional 1,811,810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,051,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,813,000 after buying an additional 1,161,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,590,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,582,000 after buying an additional 298,587 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Knight-Swift Transportation to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.73.

KNX remained flat at $$49.17 during midday trading on Friday. 1,341,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.61.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.