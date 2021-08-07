Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $4.10 Million Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,712 shares of company stock valued at $17,341,058 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,730. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $289.51.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.23.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.