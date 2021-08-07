Brown Advisory Securities LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company had a trading volume of 318,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,831. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

