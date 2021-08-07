Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,976. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $178.29 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.