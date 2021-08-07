Brown Advisory Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 1.6% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,860,760 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,619,036,000 after purchasing an additional 376,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.44.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,392,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,288. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $322.36. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.78.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

