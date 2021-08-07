Brookstone Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.96.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total transaction of $783,188.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 128,012 shares of company stock worth $19,162,977. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI opened at $144.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.49. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.54 and a 1 year high of $150.71.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

