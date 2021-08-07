Brookstone Capital Management Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Shares of DG opened at $236.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $236.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

