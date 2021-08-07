Brookstone Capital Management Invests $489,000 in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 52.1% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 146,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $4,300,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 587,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,234,000 after buying an additional 40,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.10. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $56.29 and a one year high of $58.95.

