Brookstone Capital Management Invests $435,000 in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,428 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. First Command Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC increased its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC increased its position in NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on NetApp from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $82.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $84.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

