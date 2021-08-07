Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 6,668 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock worth $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $72.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.65.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.71.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

