Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 3,569 PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,569 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,629,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,965,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PTC by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,358,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,657,000 after acquiring an additional 602,850 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,945,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of PTC by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 960,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,144,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Shares of PTC opened at $135.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 67.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.36 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

