Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,893 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,554 shares of company stock valued at $7,166,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROK opened at $314.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.56. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.57 and a 52-week high of $315.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.23.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.