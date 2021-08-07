Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

BRKS stock traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,107,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,703. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.18 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $108.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.76.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BRKS shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,194,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

