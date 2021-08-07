Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Given BUY Rating at Tudor Pickering

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

BEP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners to C$50.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$50.50.

TSE:BEP.UN opened at C$48.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$47.77. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$38.15 and a 12-month high of C$63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.68, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

