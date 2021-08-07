Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE BEP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 201,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,263. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

