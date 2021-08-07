Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.
NYSE BEP traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.84. 201,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,263. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of $28.85 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.08%.
About Brookfield Renewable Partners
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.
Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.