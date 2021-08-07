Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Given a $44.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) received a $44.00 target price from analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

BEP stock opened at $38.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -45.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 332.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 212.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

