Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Purchased by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BEPC. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 132,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the second quarter valued at about $671,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 16.6% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 198,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 28,306 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 290,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 67.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,507,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,529,000 after purchasing an additional 609,706 shares in the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC traded down $1.39 on Friday, hitting $41.82. 466,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.41. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a one year low of $30.64 and a one year high of $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

